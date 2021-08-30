Happy Virgo Season, y’all! Or as we like to call it, Beyonce Season. (Queen Bey’s birthday is September 4.) While we love all of the Virgos in our lives, Beyonce is the pinnacle. She perfectly embodies the signature Virgo traits: being prone to perfectionism and general Boss Ass-ness. Virgos are renowned for being very particular –and very vocal about it– but we wouldn’t have it any other way. So, when it comes to Virgo tattoo inspiration, pleasing this sign is more difficult than it is for other members of the zodiac.

These perfectionists can’t just put anything on their bodies; everything has to be exactly right. It has to be the right tattoo, the right place, and the right time. Virgo tattoo ideas need to be much like Virgos themselves: clean, precise, and imbued with strong purpose.

In astrology, Virgos are represented by the symbol of the maiden or the virgin, but that doesn’t mean you are limited to only hyper-feminine tattoos. We rounded up a wide array of designs to suit Virgos that are perfect to get right now. Below, you’ll find 21 tattoo ideas inspired by the sixth zodiac sign that will satisfy every type of exacting Virgo.

Virgo Symbol

The simplest way to show your zodiac pride is with the Virgo symbol. An austere design suits humble Virgos, or embellish the symbol with minimalist details for an extra flourish.

Virgo Ladies

The virgin or the maiden is the best known representation of the sixth sign of the zodiac. Beautiful women with organic or floral elements illustrate the sign and allow for a little more creativity.

Virgo Constellation

If you’re more astrologically literate, wear a the full Virgo constellation on your sleeve (or your shoulder, or your leg, or your back).

Buttercups

If you want a tattoo that’s a little further removed from the zodiac wheel, look at buttercup flower designs. The small, resilient flowers are another symbol for Virgos. In black and white or color, these delicate tattoos always look sweet.

Angels and Wings

The Virgo maiden is oftentimes depicted as an angel. Let that inspiration take flight and show off your ethereal side with a winged tattoo. Take a note from iconic Virgo, Nicole Richie, who famously has wings tattooed on her back.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

Wheat

Virgo is also known as the harvest maiden and she is often shown holding bundles of wheat. The grain is a more ambiguous symbol for sure, but these wistful botanical tattoos are not only trending, but will show your represent your sign in a subtle way.