These days, the beauty world consists of a lot more than just skincare cleansers or the hottest new makeup palette. Over the past year, both beauty and wellness industries found themselves at a point where the lines began to blur between them. The act of maintaining your outer appearance is no longer seen as a superficial one, but rather an essential step to your overall well-being. However, for Alicia Keys, this is nothing new — which is why she started her ritual-based Keys Soulcare line earlier this year.

Keys Soulcare is all about embracing the wellness aspects that are involved with caring for your skin and incorporating them into your everyday routine. The new skincare line recognizes that someone’s beauty is more than just skin deep, it’s determined to bring nourishment to your inner soul so one’s beauty can transcend beyond the surface level.

Almost all of Keys’ offerings — aside from the relaxing Sage + Oat Milk Candle — are face-based products inspired by the musician’s love for ancient beauty rituals. Next to the powerhouse ingredients of hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and bakuchiol that we love today, there’s also the use of traditional ingredients of malachite, Manuka honey, and Hojicha powder in the clean products.

Aside from the skin-nourishing properties, every product was intended to change the way we approach a typical skincare routine to a “moment of personal ceremony.” We know now that skincare is self-care, but even more importantly, it can be even seen as self-love. The time and energy we put into ourselves should be respected and appreciated, while also celebrated. With the help of individual affirming mantras and recommended rituals that each product offers, skincare is now an altering experience that not only cares for your skin, but feeds your body, mind, soul, and spirit.

We all have the desire to have our best skin yet, but now might be the time to become our best self, both inside and out. If you’re ready to revamp your regular skincare routine to a soul searching experience, it might be time to give Keys Soulcare a try. Shop a few of our favorites from the line below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.