Your Favorite Beauty Brands Are Making Hand Sanitizer Now

Hand sanitizer has never been more top of mind than it is right now. While that fact might have been overly sensational as the coronavirus pandemic moved its way through the United States earlier this year — when even Purell was nowhere to be found on- or offline — the reality is setting in that after two months of increased social distancing measures, everyday precautions like personal sanitizer will become just as common in your tote bag as a wallet or a pack of gum. To that point, many of today's most popular beauty brands have quickly added hand sanitizer to their own offerings in the last few months.

Unlike major corporations that have stepped up to manufacture and produce hand sanitizer en masse, helping out the communities in which they're based through this uncertain time, indie beauty brands have been quick to create and produce their own formulas for their customers to rely on for personal use. These new options make space in the market for formulas packed with soothing, softening ingredients that won't dry out your hands like typical options on the market today, while still meeting the CDC's guidelines that effective hand sanitizer should contain at least 60 percent alcohol. What's more, they also give beauty fans partial to the "clean" space an opportunity to shop for formulas more in line with what's already on their top shelf.

This new crop of hand sanitizers also allows for consumers to support these relatively small beauty brands during this difficult time, on top of being able to feel good about a portion (or in some cases, all) of the profits going to charity.

Ahead, shop eight new hand sanitizers from the indie beauty world.

