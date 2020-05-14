Beauty
Your Favorite Beauty Brands Are Making Hand Sanitizer Now
See all of the soothing, effective, and non-drying new formulas.
Hand sanitizer has never been more top of mind than it is right now. While that fact might have been overly sensational as the coronavirus pandemic moved its way through the United States earlier this year — when even Purell was nowhere to be found on- or offline — the reality is setting in that after two months of increased social distancing measures, everyday precautions like personal sanitizer will become just as common in your tote bag as a wallet or a pack of gum. To that point, many of today's most popular beauty brands have quickly added hand sanitizer to their own offerings in the last few months.
Unlike major corporations that have stepped up to manufacture and produce hand sanitizer en masse, helping out the communities in which they're based through this uncertain time, indie beauty brands have been quick to create and produce their own formulas for their customers to rely on for personal use. These new options make space in the market for formulas packed with soothing, softening ingredients that won't dry out your hands like typical options on the market today, while still meeting the CDC's guidelines that effective hand sanitizer should contain at least 60 percent alcohol. What's more, they also give beauty fans partial to the "clean" space an opportunity to shop for formulas more in line with what's already on their top shelf.
This new crop of hand sanitizers also allows for consumers to support these relatively small beauty brands during this difficult time, on top of being able to feel good about a portion (or in some cases, all) of the profits going to charity.
Ahead, shop eight new hand sanitizers from the indie beauty world.
We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Formulated to include 72% USA-grown, organic, non-GMO corn alcohol, Bathing Culture’s High Sprits Sanitizer dries down quickly and features the brand’s beloved fresh, woody scent. What’s more, $1 from every sanitizer sold will be donated to DigDeep, an organization providing running water and sanitation services to Americans without it.
Tropically (albeit subtly) scented, this sanitizer spray is formulated with 80% alcohol for effective cleansing and sanitizing, along with a dose of glycerin to keep hands smooth, soft, and comfortable. It comes in a bottle complete with a convenient spray pump for easy, mess-free application, too. Even better, 100 percent of profits from the hand sanitizer spray will directly benefit Bayada Home Health Care — a nonprofit organization providing home health care for the elderly and the most vulnerable amid the pandemic — and Sol de Janeiro will be donating 10,000 Brazilian Touch Hand Sanitizers directly to the organization as well.
Championing the brand’s hero ingredient HOCL – a bacteria-fighting compound that repairs and regenerates damaged skin, and in higher concentrations is used to fight serious viruses — Lumion’s Hand + Skin Cleanser is safe for all skin types and softens while cleansing, working magic on over-worked, over-washed and dry hands.
Known for its commitment to innovative, sustainable personal care products, By Humankind recently released a new formula — featuring the CDC recommended 65% ethyl alcohol as well as hydrating hyaluronic acid to prevent cracking and dryness — in bulk 250ml aluminum bottles. The bottles are meant to offer customers the opportunity to refill hand sanitizer bottles they already own, giving single-use plastics a second (or third) life.
Following a charity initiative where the brand donated 75,000 units to those in need across the country, Herbivore Botanical’s new Hand Hero is now available to purchase. The formula new rinse-free formula contains 75% alcohol to keep hands clean, along with hyaluronic acid and soothing aloe vera to maintain softness and hydration. Hand Hero is available in two subtle scents, lavender and pink grapefruit, to boost your mood.