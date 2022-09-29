Two Gen-Z-loved Brands Have Collabed On an Otherworldly Fragrance

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Skin care brand Youth To The People’s collaboration with DedCool fragrances come together as most things do today—after a DM exchange. Brand founders Greg Gonzalez and Carina Chaz initially bonded over shared feelings about sustainability and responsibility in the beauty industry, and it made way for their eventual product partnership. Now, after over two years of correspondence and development Youth To The People and Dedcool are debuting their fresh new fragrance called “Cosmic Release”, that will be available beginning September 29. The

The limited-edition fragrance comes at a great time, as seasons change and many people are looking for a new fall fragrance. “Cosmic Release” blends together top notes of violet and jasmine, which then reveal earthy vetiver notes and alluring, warm base notes of amber, cedar and patchouli. The vegan perfume creates a calming sensorial experience that is meant to enhance mental harmony and boost confidence. But if you don’t believe any of that—it just smells really good. The inspiration behind the scent profile is to support unlocking one’s infinite possibilities within—inviting you to lean in, release, and trust the flow of the Universe.

The two millenial and gen z–loved brands share a few common threads that make this collaboration a natural match. Aside from both being LA-based brands, both Youth To The People and DedCool actively promote social change, particularly around sustainability and climate change, through their business and on their social platforms. Both brands prioritize using reusable materials for packaging and ethically sourcing clean ingredients for quality products that positively impact the overall wellness of people and the planet. They also recognize a need for inclusivity in the beauty space. Because Youth To The People and DedCool both believe in their brand ethos that self-care is genderless, the fragrances is notable ungendered.

So, while you stock up on your Youth To The People Superfood Antioxidant Cleanser or your favorite DedCool fragrance you can also go for something new and exciting from both brands. It’s unclear how long this fragrance will be available so you may want to act fast. The limited-edition Cosmic Release perfume is currently available at youthtothepeople.com and dedcool.com.