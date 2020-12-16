Every whitehead reaches a point where it looks ready to pop. However, as the experts so often warn, you should avoid touching your blemishes, and while that's often easier said than done, ZitSticka's latest launch will help make the pimple removal process a bit easier.

On Wednesday, December 16, ZitSticka added to an already extensive collection of skincare products, unveiling the Goo Getter. As the name of this product would suggest, it was specifically created to target that whitehead "goo" that appears at the surface of the face. Think the moment when your pimple has reached its peak, and you can see the full extent of its goo.

Retailing for $19, the Goo Getter, when applied atop a pimple, draws out all that gunk, and in turn, you should notice a lessening in the size of your pimple. The product is still a hydrocolloid patch, but this formula comes infused with beneficial ingredients including niacinamide, salicylic acid, Vitamin c, and tea tree. And by placing this patch atop the pimple, you're also preventing scarring that can occur when you attempt popping.

This is one product you'll have to test for yourself, but you can prevent unwanted acne with a bit of knowledge and work. Whiteheads form when excess oil, dead skin cells, and other debris and dirt block your pore. Along with relying on spot treatments for removal, dermatologists also recommend washing your face twice a day, especially after sweating, rinsing your face with lukewarm water, and avoiding harsh scrubbing.