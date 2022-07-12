Entertainment
The 2022 Emmy Nominations Are Here
Zendaya has made history again, as the youngest two-time acting nominee.
The nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are here. Revealed Tuesday morning by J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) via livestream at 8:30am PT/11:30am ET, the nominations celebrate this year’s best in television.
This year’s ceremony will take place on September 12, 2022. It’ll air on NBC and stream live on Peacock. So far, Zendaya has already made history as the youngest two-time nominee ever. See below for the full list, updating live:
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jodi Comer
Laura Linney
Melanie Lynskey
Sandra Oh
Reese Witherspoon
Zendaya
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jason Bateman
Brian Cox
Lee Jung-jae
Bob Odenkirk
Adam Scott
Jeremy Strong
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Rachel Brosnahan
Quinta Brunson
Kaley Cuoco
Elle Fanning
Issa Rae
Jean Smart
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Donald Glover
Bill Hader
Nicolas Hoult
Steve Martin
Martin Short
Jason Sudeikis
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Toni Collette
Julia Garner
Lily James
Sarah Paulson
Margaret Qualley
Amanda Seyfried
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Colin Firth
Andrew Garfield
Oscar Isaac
Michael Keaton
Himesh Patel
Sebastian Stan
OUTSTANDING COMPETITION PROGRAM
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
