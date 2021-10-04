Everything We Know About Adele's Upcoming Album, '30'

Rumor has it, Adele’s coming back with a new album. The 33-year-old “Hello” singer is expected to release her fourth studio album very soon and fans, like myself, are understandably excited. Not much has been said about the project — in fact, Adele hasn’t confirmed it yet at all — but something is clearly in the works.

Adele, who hasn’t released an album in six years, is suspected to be the mastermind behind a mysterious billboard campaign that’s been spotted globally. Each one features a cloudy, dark-blue hue with the number “30” written across it in thin gold lettering. So far the Billboards have appeared in London, New York City, and Paris. According to Buzzfeed, “30” has also been projected onto iconic landmarks like the Louvre, the Colosseum, and the Empire State Building, furthering suspicions world-wide.

One clever fan learned the projectors illuminating the image were provided by Sony Digital, and tweeted about the potential correlation. “Spoke to the gent running the projector who said he was ‘contracted by Sony to run it’ and didn’t know what it was for,” they tweeted. “No way this isn’t for Adele's next album.” The singer has a contract with the music-tech company, which she signed after the release of her third album 25. Though she’s been tight-lipped about her next release, we've rounded up some clues to string things together. Keep reading for everything we know about the highly-anticipated album thus far.

Adele’s next album has a blue and gold color scheme.

Shortly after the billboards went up, Adele updated all of her social channels with the same color scheme, quietly confirming that they came from her team. The singer's Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter are all sporting the same cloudy-blue image along with links to her updated website, which fans can use to subscribe for updates.

Adele’s next album will likely be titled 30.

All of Adele’s albums have been named after her age when she wrote them. If the billboard campaign is any indication of what’s to come, this up-coming release will follow suit. Fans of the singer may recall that her thirtieth year was particularly cumbersome. At that age, she separated from her husband, Simon Konecki. The couple were married for five years and share one child together.

30 might be a drum and bass record.

On her 31st birthday, Adele reflected on the previous year on Instagram, hinting at an emotionally charged album in the works. “30 tried me so hard but I'm owning it and trying my hardest to lean into it all," she wrote. "No matter how long we're here, life is constant and complicated at times. I've changed drastically in the last couple years and I'm still changing and that's okay."

“Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I've only just realized that that is more than enough,” she continued. The singer then ended her birthday post with a cheeky message, writing, “I'll learn to love you lot eventually. Bunch of fucking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you."

Fans suspect Adele’s 30 will have a November release date.

On September 30th, Taylor Swift announced that she’s bumping up the release of her-own project. Red (Taylor’s Version) was originally set to drop on November 19th, but Swift tweeted a new arrival date without explanation.

“Got some news that I think you’re gonna like,” Swift tweeted. “My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th! Can’t wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album.”

Swift hasn’t confirmed her reasoning, but fans suspect the change was made to avoid any competition with Adele’s upcoming project. If that’s true, we might be able to listen to 30 by November 19th.