Aidan Bissett & Anna Shoemaker's Joint Tour Is 10/10 Vibes

Aidan Bissett and Anna Shoemaker are both rising singer-songwriters making intimate pop songs that sing to the matters of the heart. Bissett, through bright synths and chords like on “Bloom,” and Shoemaker through unnerving guitar songs like “I Think I” which have a tendency to erupt like an emotional flare-up of the soul. So it makes sense then that these genre peers would eventually go on tour together.

At the top of October, they hit the road to kick off Bissett’s Supernova fall 2023 tour which features Shoemaker as his opening act, playing major cities from coast-to-coast across dozens of shows. For the first leg of the tour, where they played Dallas, Tampa, FL, Atlanta, and more, the two musicians documented their daily lives on the move for NYLON.

From soundchecks and backstage photo shoots to the more mundane minutiae of tour life — getting gas and packing up vans — check out their all-access joint tour diary, below.

Shayden Schoonover Bissett: “This was Anna and I in Austin. I think this was actually the first time we had been photographed together. I remember being excited for this show cause there was a large LED wall on stage.”

Shayden Schoonover Bissett: “Here we are soundchecking in Tampa. This show was extra special for me because my entire family was going to the show. I had also come to that venue to see shows when I was younger so it was cool to play it.”

Shayden Schoonover Bissett: “The energy the night of the Tampa show was pretty incredible! I remember my family all being shocked at how loud the crowd was.”

Shayden Schoonover Bissett: “I love interacting with my band while being on stage. It feels way more fun when we are all jamming out together.”

Shayden Schoonover Bissett: “My lead guitarist and I always headbang together during guitar solos. We love keeping the energy high.”

Shayden Schoonover Bissett: “I remember the crowd being so loud during this song that I couldn’t hear the tracks playing in my ear. I am always surprised by how well the fans know the lyrics to songs.”

Shayden Schoonover Bissett: “This fan had come to a show previously this year when we were opening for Valley and asked me to draw her a tattoo with lyrics. I did not think she would actually get it, so when she showed up with my handwriting on her arm I freaked out. I have never had anyone do that before.”

Shayden Schoonover Bissett: “My photographer and videographer has been so great at helping utilize venue space for cool pre show photos. I have been working really hard to elevate my wardrobe and taking photos like these definitely create a cool world.”

Shayden Schoonover Bissett: “This is during a part of my song ‘Twenty Something’ where we added a bit of high notes/screaming at the end to really make the song pop. I’m always a bit nervous to hit them but the fans seem to love it.”

Shayden Schoonover Shoemaker: “A fan gave this bracelet to me in Atlanta, she said she's a Swiftie in her off-season so she has tons of leftover beads. I love it so much!”

Shayden Schoonover Shoemaker: “Someone threw a pink cowboy hat on stage during Aidan's set, 10/10 vibes.”

Shayden Schoonover Shoemaker: “Making sure everything is good to go before the show in Atlanta! Fun fact: I get more anxious for soundcheck than I do for shows. Once I know everything is in place and set up I can let myself be excited!”

Shayden Schoonover Shoemaker: “I LITERALLY live out of multiple bags on tour so I might as well make sure they're cute! This one I thrifted in Idaho and I'm obsessed.”

Shayden Schoonover Shoemaker: “I love getting to meet everyone at the merch table after my set! This might be my favorite part of any show night.”

Shayden Schoonover Shoemaker: “Sometimes you're in sweats, sometimes you're in a strapless top but you're pretty much ALWAYS at a gas station while on tour.”

Shayden Schoonover Shoemaker: “Girl...SAME.”

Shayden Schoonover Shoemaker: “At our last rehearsal in LA! The calm before the storm...”

Shayden Schoonover Shoemaker: “Every single time we pack the car it's like playing a real life (high stakes) game of Tetris. At least that’s what I tell myself and the band to make it fun...”

Shayden Schoonover Shoemaker: “Before a show you can either find me anxiously pacing or being weird at soundcheck- either way I'll probably have a coffee in my hand!”

Shayden Schoonover Shoemaker: “My best friend took these before the show in Tampa outside the venue. Having her on tour with me has been the best thing in the WORLD!”

Shayden Schoonover Shoemaker: “There are some things that if you lost them it would be the end of the world — these are those things.”

Photos by Shayden Schoonover.