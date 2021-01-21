Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman's Books Are Already Topping Charts

Poet Amanda Gorman's come-up is only just beginning. With her fire engine red, puffy Prada headband secured to her head like a tiara, Gorman dazzled at President Biden's inauguration where she read her poem "The Hill We Climb." That may have been enough to make her day, but it just got better as her books of poetry The Hill We Climb and Change Sings shot to the top of Amazon sales at number one and two, respectively.

It's impressive for Gorman, who also happens to be the first ever youth poet laureate and the youngest inaugural poet in United States history. The 22-year-old gushed about the news over on Twitter: "I AM ON THE FLOOR MY BOOKS ARE #1 & #2 ON AMAZON AFTER 1 DAY! Thank you so much to everyone for supporting me and my words. As Yeats put it: 'For words alone are certain good: Sing, then.'"

The success is even more sweet knowing that both The Hill We Climb and Change Sings won't even be out until September 21. Her fan base will surely skyrocket up the books' publishing, but until then, she counts Oprah Winfrey, and former president Barack Obama as supporters. "On a day for the history books, [Amanda Gorman] delivered a poem that more than met the moment," Obama waxed on Twitter. "Young people like her are proof that 'there is always light, if only we're brave enough to see it; if only we're brave enough to be it.'"

Listen to Gorman's poem in full, below.