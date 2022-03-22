'And Just Like That' Will Return For Season 2 On HBO Max

And just like that, we’re in for more Sex and the City. The Sarah Jessica Parker-starring reboot, And Just Like That, has been officially renewed for a second season.

The first season of the rebooted series debuted in December 2021, launching a thousand hot takes and memes to keep us warm through the bleak winter and introducing the world to the comedy of Che Diaz. From the first episode’s Peloton stock-plunging scandal to the February finale’s inclusion of Samantha Jones, the series provided endless fodder for the internet to gleefully pick apart — and was also HBO Max’s most successful original series to date.

“We did something that was hard to do, which is we took something familiar and did make it new — for better and for worse,” showrunner Michael Patrick King told Variety when Season 1 ended. Parker also confirmed she wanted the series to continue.

The Season 1 finale left plenty of open threads, from Carrie hooking up with her podcast producer (Ivan Hernandez), to Miranda leaving her prestigious internship to follow Che to California. Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis are all confirmed to return for Season 2.

In a statement, King said: “I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors. The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just like That … our Sex life is back.”

There’s no official release date yet, but given how quickly the team turned around Season 1, it shouldn’t be too long yet.