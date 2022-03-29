Angel Olsen Shares Twangy Single "All The Good Times" From New Album 'Big Time'

Angel Olsen has announced a new studio album titled Big Time, out June 3 via Jagjaguwar.

On Tuesday, she unveiled its lead single “All The Good Times,” a meandering and twangy country-leaning ballad that’s a marked shift from the ornate powerful pop of her last few records, but still feels distinctly within Olsen’s spirit. Like all of her best songs, it’s a melancholy ditty about bidding farewell to a relationship that’s slowly been drifting apart for some time now — though it ends on a hopeful note. “I’ll always remember you just like a friend/ And the way that you said/ As heavy as lead/ Oh you’ve always known how to get straight to my head/ ‘Thanks for the free ride and all of the good times!’,” she sings on its outro.

The story behind Big Time is an intense one, marked with profound grief as well as an immense lightness from finally finding her true self. It was written following the loss of both of her parents, who both passed within months of each other, and soon after Olsen came out as queer to them. According to a press release, three days after Olsen had the “relieving” conversation with them, her father suddenly passed. About three weeks following his funeral, which also served as a moment for Olsen to introduce her partner to the rest of her family, her mother was sent to the ER. “Hospice came soon after, and a second funeral came quickly on the heels of the first,” goes the release. Olsen began working on the record three weeks following her mother’s funeral.

One can sense the complicated emotional period Olsen was experiencing viscerally at the time on “All The Good Times” and in its Kimberly Stuckwisch-directed music video. Featuring Olsen and her partner, it flashes through mementos and photographs of her family, scenes of Olsen driving home, and moments of love and laughter between the couple. Scenes that seem to hark to her former album rollouts also bubble up — a tinsel-haired Olsen makes an appearance — though they’re all eventually tempered by gorgeous sunset shots of the American country side.

Olsen officially came out as queer to the public in April 2021 when she posted a photo set of her partner on Instagram with the caption: “My beau, I’m gay.” She released her last record, a cover EP of ‘80s hits, Aisles, in 2021. She also released a joint track with Sharon Van Etten, “Like I Used To,” and will be embarking on a tour with Van Etten and Julien Baker in summer 2022.

Following that tour Olsen will embark on a her own solo tour in the U.K. and Europe this fall. See the new tour dates below, along with Big Time’s full track list.

Big Time album cover. Jagjaguwar

Big Time tracklist

All the Good Times Big Time Dream Thing Ghost On All The Flowers Right Now This Is How It Works Go Home Through The Fires Chasing The Sun

Big Time will be released June 3, 2022 via Jagjaguwar.

Angel Olsen’s solo 2022 tour dates