Anna "Delvey" Sorokin In ICE Custody, Facing Deportation

The last episode of Shonda Rhimes’ Inventing Anna left the series protagonist (and real life con-artist) Anna Sorokin in murky waters. After swindling New York’s elite out of $275,000, Sorokin — who operated under the pseudonym Anna Delvey — was sentenced to a maximum of 12 years in prison, then released early for good behavior.

Following a four year stint in jail, Sorokin was taken into ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) custody where her fate remained undetermined. Recent reports, however, claim the faux-heiress is facing deportation. If their suspicions are correct, she’ll be forced to leave the United States and return to Europe immediately.

According to Deadline, Sorokin was detained by a U.S. Immigration officer last March. After a routine check-up, she was arrested for over-staying her visa and has apparently been living in detention centers around New York and New Jersey ever since.

Sorokin’s criminal defense lawyer, Todd Spodek, has yet to comment, but sources told The New York Times and the New York Post that her deportation was imminent. The Post later reported that Sorokin was supposed to board a flight to Frankfurt, Germany, last night. Her departure, however, has not been confirmed.

The aftermath of Sorokin’s crime spree — though a bit ambiguous — signals a new chapter in the scammer's intriguing story. Thankfully we won’t have to wait too long to see what happens next, because Sorokin is currently working on filming her life as of late. Last month the infamous scammer announced she has a docu-series in the works, and it’ll pick up right where Shonda Rhimes’ biopic left off.

The untitled project is in development at Bunim/Murray Productions, which previously worked on the Lifetime’s Surviving R Kelly series. The series announcement said the project, “aims to give audiences and insight into what makes Sorokin tick, and where she plans to take her recently cemented infamy.”

Michel Driscoll, the director of development at Bunim/Murray, provided additional insight on the show. “Anna’s story is very much alive and still unfolding as we speak,” he said. “We’ve been developing this project with her for months now — and spent countless hours on phone and video calls with her. She is a complicated and fascinating character, and we are looking forward to telling the next chapter of her ever-evolving tale.”