Ariana Grande And Justin Bieber's "Stuck with U" Is A Celeb Cameo Gold Mine

With COVID-19 pandemic forcing musicians to press pause on conceptual, big-budget music videos, crowdsourcing footage is now the name of the game. It also helps when your friends happen to be super famous with endless time on their hands. Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber tapped into their rolodex of celebrity mutuals for the video for "Stuck with U," a sweet and tender track and being, well, stuck at home.

The video meshes footage from fans making the best of their freshly quarantined lives; teens dancing it out in what would have been their prom dresses, graduates wearing their caps and gowns in the safety of their home, and snippets of special moments between loved ones.

Bieber spends most of the video crooning to his wife Hailey, and the two put on a trad-core show of slow dancing, frolicking on their massive grounds, and cuddling. Grande spends most of her time loving on the true love of her life — her dog Toulouse. Celebs like Michael Bublé, Chance the Rapper, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jaden Smith, Demi Lovato, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner make appearances and show off peeks of their very nice homes. Must be nice! The video also confirms two rumored romances: Lovato's with Max Ehrich and Grande's with Dalton Gomez. COVID-19 can stop of a lot of things, but not celebrities falling in love!

The music video was produced in tandem with the First Responders Children’s Foundation and Grande and Bieber's manager Scooter Braun’s SB Projects. All proceeds of "Stuck with U" will benefit COVID-19 relief efforts through “fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving at the front lines during the global pandemic.”