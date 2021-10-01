Azealia Banks Just Dropped A “F*ck Him All Night” Perfume

Who says you can’t f*ck him all night and still smell good? Not Azealia Banks. First, Banks soundtracked 2021’s summer of chaos and love with her latest single, “F*ck Him All Night” — and now, the artist has created a fragrance to accompany the cheeky track.

“F*ck Him All Night” eau de parfum comes in a sleek black glass bottle with the perfume’s brand name printed in white letters on the side. According to Banks’ Instagram post about the drop, the 50 ml unisex perfume, which retails for $110 on Banks’ website, includes notes of cedar, thyme, cypress, pine, incense, and amansa guapo. The scent is also made vegan and cruelty-free.

There’s also a “F*ck Him All Night” T-shirt available for pre-order, featuring a black and white print drawing of Banks’ body on the front. Banks has been on a roll lately, selling out three shows at Webster Hall in New York, teasing a collaboration with Arca, and closing out the Kim Shui Spring 2022 show in a stunning pink floral look during New York Fashion Week. We can’t wait to see what’s next.