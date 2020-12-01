Bad Bunny Was Spotify's Most Streamed Artist Of 2020

While many of us were languishing away watching back to back seasons of reality television with no end in sight, Bad Bunny was in the studio grinding his ass off. The Puerto Rican rapper has catapulted to new levels of stardom this year after releasing not one, not even two, but three releases in the past year. The output has been top-notch as well, with Bad Bunny releasing bangers — like singles "Yo Perreo Sola," "Vete," and more — that would have had us sweating it out on the dance floor in an immensely more fun alternative timeline.

Bad Bunny's hard work is paying off as Spotify announced him as the most streamed artist globally. It's a major feat for someone who is still a relative newcomer in the grand scheme of things. Not only did he receive 8 billion streams worldwide, his sophomore release YHLQMDLG also snagged the coveted spot of most streamed album of the year.

Following Bad Bunny were industry heavyweights Drake, J Balvin, the late Juice WRLD, and The Weeknd. After Hours, The Weekend's most recent LP that was shockingly snubbed by the Grammys, was the second most streamed album of the year, with the lead single "Blinding Lights" leading the way as the most streamed single of the year. Once again, the Grammys have some explaining to do.

Billie Eilish was also crowned the most streamed female artist for the second year in a row, and was followed pop's reigning superstars Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa.