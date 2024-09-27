Soundcheck
“I’m the editor, call me Mr. Enninful.”
Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features eight of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“Omega” - Rosalía feat. Ralphie Choo
“Omega is firmness with the one you love that makes you not want to be anywhere else but there,” Rosalía said in a statement about the track, which she released during her birthday week. Must be nice! But that security really comes through in the lyrics (painstakingly Google translated) and in the sweet video. — Chelsea Peng, managing editor
“wanted” - WILLOW feat. Kamasi Washington
Willow Smith has outdone herself yet again with ceremonial contrafact (empathogen deluxe), one of the best surprises on the new project being this track. —Kelly Reed, senior social media strategist
“Trash Fire” - Maddie Ross
Back-to-school energy not coursing through your veins? Crisp fall air not hitting like it used to? Revel in your funk with this burn-it-down anthem from pop-punk phenom Maddie Ross, whose debut album — inspired by ‘90s and early-2000s teen rom-coms — I still can’t get enough of. — Nolan Feeney, deputy features director
“Live in My Truth” - SOPHIE
At a playback for SOPHIE’s posthumous record, the room went feral chair-bopping to “Reason Why,” which only escalated when this new new track came on. Not sure if the organizers planned it, but “ultimate cinematic experience” was written on the wall, which is the most apt way to describe this album. — Peng
“2n4” - Liam Benzvi
This moody, pulsating track with its insistent drums and wistful lyrics was built for listening to on the way home from a party in the back of an Uber. I’ll be giving it that test run this weekend. — Kevin LeBlanc, style editor
“Rosy” - Wet
The Brooklyn band is back in full force with a single featuring Kelly Zutrau’s hypnotic vocals and dreamy production by Daniel Aged and Buddy Ross, both collaborators of Frank Ocean. — Lindsay Hattrick, senior designer
“TEMPTATIONS” - Tommy Richman
I fear we have another TikTok trending sound on our hands with “Million Dollar Baby” singer Tommy Richman’s latest single, which is a turn from his usual sound but another banger nonetheless. — Reed
“Midnight Cowboy” - JADE
This single is so good that I stopped mid-conversation in a loud restaurant to play this in my boyfriend’s ear. I made a new JADE fan in the process — the lines “I’m the ride of your life, not a rental / I’m the editor, call me Mr. Enninful” won him over. — LeBlanc