Beyoncé Announces 7th Album 'Renaissance'

Beyoncé, the original master of the surprise overnight album drop, is taking us back to the days of luxuriating in a full month project rollout. The singer has announced her forthcoming seventh studio album, tentatively titled Renaissance, with an ability to preorder it on her website and a coinciding British Vogue cover.

We know very little about the new album so far, except that it’ll drop in the middle of summer (July 28th) and include 16 tracks and an ‘act i,’ per social posts from Tidal and her website. If the Vogue spread is any indication of this new Beyoncé era, the music may have a House bent (given her posing with a giant disco ball) or even the Prince vibes of her 4/“I Care” era, given her posing on a motorcycle, Purple Rain-style. But these are all just clues and guesses, as the reigning queen of pop music is famous for throwing her audience curveballs.

It turns out the singer had already teased the album name during an August interview with Harper’s Bazaar, when she said: "With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. Yes, the music is coming!"

Beyoncé’s website now includes options to pre-save the new music and shop four different types of “Renaissance” merch drops, including a T-shirt, CD, and collectible “Renaissance” box.

It’s been six years since Bey released her last full studio album, Lemonade, in February of 2016. Since then, she’s released Everything Is Love with Jay-Z, The Lion King soundtrack, Black Is King, and her legendary Homecoming documentary and accompanying live album.

Naturally, the internet has collectively lost it at the announcement: