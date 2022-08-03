Imagining a 2003 Beyoncé album rollout today is unfathomable. When the singer released her debut solo album, Dangerously In Love, on June 20, 2003, she was 21, already dating her then-boyfriend Jay Z, and still mostly known for her role in the girl group Destiny’s Child. She was ready to make an explosive entrance and prove herself as the once-in-a-generation superstar she knew she could be. She was ready to be everywhere.

Thus commenced a months-long frenzied promotional schedule for the singer’s debut album that ran long after it was released. If it’s near impossible to get Beyoncé to leave her house to promote her latest album, Renaissance, these days — she was virtually inescapable in 2003. Following the slightly turbulent arrival of Dangerously In Love (its release was pushed up two weeks after the album leaked early online— I guess some things don’t change), the publicity reign of Bey commenced in earnest. She appeared on morning news talk shows, late night talk shows, Saturday Night Live, at events in honor of the U.K.’s royal family, at the BET Awards show, VMAs, on MTV’s TRL, at various fundraising events, and much, much more to promote the project. It seemed you couldn’t go a week without photos of Beyoncé rehearsing for shows, shopping in London, or loitering backstage being circulated in tabloids and by Getty photographers. It was a whirlwind of a time, and Beyoncé was at peak pop star duties.

Now, nearly two decades into her career, Beyoncé can top charts without putting in all that extra effort and, to be honest, she’s more than deserved it. Still, it’s fun to reminisce and remember what it was like when she was hot on her A-game. Revisit some of Beyoncé’s most memorable photos from that time period, below.

Beyoncé at the Ford Centennial Celebration on June 14, 2003 Beyoncé performing Dangerously In Love live for the first time at the Ford Centennial Celebration at Ford World Headquarters in Michigan. The show also marked her first-ever concert as a solo act. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beyoncé at Kodak Theater in Los Angeles on June 23, 2003 Beyoncé rehearsing for the 3rd Annual BET Awards at the Kodak Theater. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beyoncé and Jay-Z at Kodak Theater in Los Angeles On June 24, 2003 Beyoncé and Jay-Z performing “Crazy In Love” at the 2003 BET Awards, her first solo BET Awards performance. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beyoncé at CBS’ Early Show On June 27, 2003 Beyoncé performing “Be With You” at CBS studios for The Early Show on June 27, 2003. James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

Beyoncé at The Today Show On June 27, 2003 Beyoncé performing “Crazy In Love” and “Dangerously In Love” at The Today Show’s 2003 Summer Concert Series. James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

Beyoncé at MTV studios in New York City on July 16, 2003. Beyoncé appearing on MTV’s TRL on July 16, 2003. James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

Beyoncé At Late Show With David Letterman On July 17, 2003 Beyoncé greeting fans outside of Late Show With David Letterman where she performed “Crazy In Love.” James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

Beyoncé at the Jo Whiley Radio 1 Show in London on July 5, 2003 Beyoncé rehearsing for her appearance on the Jo Whiley Radio 1 Show at the Maida Vale Studios in London. Andy Butterton - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Beyoncé At London’s Hyde Park on July 6, 2003 Beyoncé performing at Party In The Park 2003 for The Princes Trust in London’s Hyde Park. Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beyoncé and Jay Z Perform At the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards Beyoncé and Jay Z performing a “Baby Boy”/“Crazy In Love” medley at the 2003 VMAs. This marked the singer’s first solo VMAs performance. Frank Micelotta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beyoncé at MTV Studios on September 15, 2003 Beyoncé appearing on MTV’s TRL (again). KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Beyoncé at the MTV Europe Music Awards on November 6, 2003 Beyoncé rehearsing for her performance of “Baby Boy” with Sean Paul ahead of the 2003 MTV Europe Music Awards. Getty Images/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beyoncé at the MTV Europe Music Awards on November 6, 2003 Beyoncé performing “Baby Boy” with Sean Paul at the 2003 MTV Europe Music Awards. Jo Hale/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beyoncé at Cape Town on November 29, 2003 Beyoncé performing at The Nelson Mandela Foundation "46664 Give One minute to Aids" Concert in Cape Town. Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beyoncé at the Dangerously in Love Tour on November 19, 2003 Beyoncé performing on her Dangerously in Love Tour stop in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Gie Knaeps/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

