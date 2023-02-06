Beyoncé Is Now The Most Awarded Artist In Grammy History

Beyoncé is officially the most decorated artist in Grammy history.

The superstar snagged her whopping 32nd golden gramaphone on Sunday night in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category for her groundbreaking album Renaissance — beating classical composer Georg Solti for the most wins in the award show’s 65 year history.

It’s a monumental achievement for the Houston native, who also holds the title of being the most nominated women artist of all time, with over 80 nominations to her name over her three-decade career.

Dressed in a leather bustier dress with a ruffled metallic skirt, her hair in free-flowing waves, she came on stage visibly emotional to accept her award as her husband Jay Z clapped for her in the audience. “Thank you so much, I’m trying to not be too emotional and I’m trying to just receive this night,” she began, tearing up.

After giving thanks to God, her late uncle Johnny, her parents, her husband, and her children, she shouted out the queer community who “invented the genre,” ultimately keeping her history-making speech short and sweet.

The award show was teasing the inevitable record-breaking moment since the start of the show when host Trevor Noah pointed out that Beyoncé was mere two awards away from the achievement. Even when award presentee James Cordon hadn’t announced the winner yet, the crowd — and most importantly, Beyoncé — already knew who’d won when he began the reveal with “This is an honor, we are witnessing history tonight.”

Beyoncé led the cohort of Grammy nominees on Sunday night with nine nominations. So far, she’s won Best Dance/Electronic Recording (“Plastic Off The Couch”), Best R&B Song (“Cuff It”), and Best Dance/Electronic Album (Renaissance). Still on the table are the biggest awards — Album of the Year and Record of the Year, two categories she’s still yet to win.

The 2023 Grammys took place on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles. Trevor Noah hosted the ceremony for the third year in a row. See the full list of winners here, and watch Beyoncé’s full speech below.