Beyoncé Promises $6 Million To Mental Health Efforts For Essential Workers

When Beyoncé isn't busy lifting spirits through Disney Sing-A-Longs, she's making moves to combat the toll the COVID-19 pandemic is taking on essential workers' mental health. The BeyGOOD Foundation announced on April 23 that it's donating $6 million to a series of organizations that are providing relief and aid to essential workers who are on the frontline of the pandemic.

BeyGOOD acknowledged the racial inequality that plays a major factor in both the sickness and mortality rates caused by COVID-19. “In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis,” said the foundation in a statement.

BeyGOOD is making the initiative happen by partnering with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, as well as UCLA. The southern California university is providing COVID-19 Care Packages, which focus on mental health tools and resources to combat anxiety and depression. BeyGOOD will work with the National Alliance On Mental Health, which will provide local support in Houston, New York, New Orleans, and Detroit. Additional support will go to local organizations like United Memorial Medical Center, Bread of Life, Matthew 25, Dia De La Mujer Latina and World Central Kitchen. Once again, the goodwill of the ultra-wealthy is more dependable than that of the United States government.