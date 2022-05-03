Billie Eilish Stunned In An Eco-Friendly Corset At The 2022 Met Gala

Billie Eilish arrived at the 2022 Met Gala red carpet on-theme and on-trend: her custom Gucci corset gown — complete with the gilded age’s signature bustle — was also made out of deadstock fabric.

Entering the glitzy hubbub on Monday evening, the pop star revealed to Met Gala host Lala Anthony that her dress was created with sustainability in mind as it was crafted out of already existing materials and fabrics. “[We] just wanted to be as eco-friendly as possible,” she said. Alongside its pale green lacy sleeves, corset upper, and bustled beige skirt, Eilish softened and modernized the look with a punky black ribbon choker and matching jet-black, mullet-like hair.

This is Eilish’s second go-round at the annual gala whose theme this year is Gilded Glamour, a reference to the fashion of America’s late 19th century. Eilish made her Met Gala debut last year in 2021 with the theme “American Independence,” donning a blush peach Oscar de la Renta ballgown that she also only agreed to wear under specific conditions. Eilish asked the American fashion house to stop using fur in their designs before agreeing to partner with them for the event, making her dress one of the first to have also made an ethical impact in the fashion industry.

“I thought a lot about what Oscar said — he was a big fan of fur, by the way — that the one thing he really worried about in the fashion business was his eye getting old,” Oscar de la Renta’s Chief Executive Alex Bolen told the New York Times at the time about their decision to cut out fur. “I have to surround myself with people with different points of view.”

Besides Eilish, the corset was a trending piece in a slew of other looks on Monday night. Model Bella Hadid wore a black corset with side buckles, while Rosalía went the embellished route with pearls on her white corset.

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

