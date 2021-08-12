Billie Eilish Announces Star-Studded 'Happier Than Ever' Tour

If there’s one plan that hopefully won’t get cancelled, it’s the Billie Eilish tour; the singer just announced her next worldwide tour for her new album, Happier Than Ever, and it features a star-studded lineup.

The “Lost Cause” singer is touring throughout the US and Europe starting this fall, following the success of her sophomore album. Happier Than Ever delivers a fresh sound, moving away from Eilish’s more fantasy based lyrics and towards a vulnerable first-person perspective.

Before it’s debut, Happier Than Ever broke Apple Music's record as the most pre-added album in history, and fans devoured it just as quickly following its July release. That said, it only makes sense that Eilish is providing ample opportunities for her fans to come out, and sing (or scream) along.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the upcoming tour.

Happier Than Ever Tour Dates

The singer's world-wide tour spans six months, starting on February 3rd in New Orleans and ending on July 2nd in Zurich, Switzerland. See her full tour schedule below.

February 3rd - New Orleans, LA

February 5th - Atlanta, GA

February 6th - Charlotte, NC

February 8th - Pittsburg, PA

February 9th - Washington, DC

February 10th - University Park, PA

February 12th - Buffalo, NY

February 13th - Philadelphia, PA

February 15th - Montreal, QC

February 16th - Toronto, ON

February 18th - New York, NY

February 19th - New York, NY

February 20th - Boston, MA

February 22nd - Newark, NJ

March 8th - Birmingham, AL

March 9th - Nashville, TN

March 11th - Louisville, KT

March 12th - Detroit, MI

March 14th - Chicago, IL

March 15th - St. Paul, MN

March 16th - Omaha, NE

March 19th - Denver, CO

March 21st - Salt Lake City, UT

March 24th - Vancouver, BC

March 25th - Seattle, WA

March 26th - Seattle, WA

March 29th - San Francisco, CA

March 30th - Sacramento, CA

April 1st - Las Vega, NV

April 2nd - Phoenix, AZ

April 3rd - Phoenix, AZ

April 6th - Los Angeles, CA

April 8th - Los Angeles, CA

April 9th - Los Angeles, CA

June 3rd - Belfast, UK

June 4th - Dublin, IE

June 5th - Dublin, IE

June 7th - Manchester, UK

June 8th - Manchester, UK

June 10th - London, UK

June 11th - London, UK

June 12th - London, UK

June 14th - Glasgow, UK

June 15th - Birmingham, UK

June 16th - London, UK

June 18th - Amsterdam, NL

June 19th - Frankfurt, DE

June 21st - Cologne, DE

June 22nd - Paris, FR

June 25th - London, UK

June 26th - London, UK

June 28th - Antwerp, BE

June 30th - Berlin, DE

July 2nd - Zurich, CH

Happier Than Ever Guest Stars

Fellow artists Willow Smith, Jessie Reyez, Duckwrth, Jungle, Arlo Parks, and Girl in Red are all joining the tour for select shows.

Duckwrth announced that he’ll be there in March, while Arlo Parks confirmed their June 25th performance at the 02 Arena in London. Girl in Red will also make an appearance at the UK concert hall, on the 26th. However, Reyes and Smith haven’t confirmed where they’ll be and when, so stay tuned for that.

How To Buy Tickets for the ‘Happier Than Ever’ Tour

According to Eilish, tickets for the sixth and final London show are available on her website. Most of the other locations are marked as sold out, but you can still nab seats on Ticketmaster, Seatgeek, and other vendors.