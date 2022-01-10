Billie Eilish Is Now A Golden Globe Winner

Billie Eilish can now call herself a Golden Globe winner.

The pop star and her brother, Finneas, have won a Golden Globe for Best Original Song for “No Time To Die,” their theme song for the latest — and last —Daniel Craig Bond film of the same name.

Eilish and Finneas co-wrote the spare and haunting track in 2019, becoming the youngest artists to be asked to create an official Bond theme song. (Adele and Sam Smith released the two previous Bond theme songs.) Per Billboard, their latest win puts the sibling duo one step closer to possibly taking home an Oscar, considering six of the last 10 Golden Globe winners for the same category went on to also win the Academy Award.

While Eilish and Finneas haven’t publicly commented on their win yet (more on that later), Eilish has previously said that writing and recording song, which features a big belt at the end, brought her out of her comfort zone as a singer.

“We weren’t too focused on ‘What are the dynamics going to be?’ But then it just needed a moment at the end to have a big belt,” she told Variety. “And at the time, I had never done anything like that. So for me, it was really out of my comfort zone, and I was nervous and very excited to try new things. [...] I feel like we got it to such a place of having it feel very soft and just melancholy, and then also very strong and harsh, almost — and then powerful. [We] didn’t force it to be anything. It just became what it is.”

Following huge industry backlash and criticism, the 2022 Golden Globes was a non-event this year, with no red carpet, audience, TV broadcast, or livestream. Although the awards still took place at its usual spot, The Beverly Hilton Hotel, on Sunday Jan. 9 with Snoop Dogg as host, only select members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and philanthropic grantees were in attendance at the “private event.” Winners were announced online and via social media — and in the case of Twitter, accompanied by a crudely mocked-up graphic.

The backlash was in response to a bombshell Los Angeles Times exposé that revealed “ethical lapses” in the HFPA organization, which puts on the Golden Globes, as well as an astonishing lack of diversity among its members — there are reportedly no Black members. In the wake of the report, major Hollywood actors, Netflix, and Amazon, denounced the organization and boycotted the ceremony. NBC also pulled out from broadcasting the ceremony.

As such, don’t be surprised if Eilish and Finneas don’t acknowledge their win publicly. See the full list of 2022 Golden Globe winners here.