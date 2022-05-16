'Black Mirror' Is Coming Back For A Sixth Season

A new season of dystopian hit Black Mirror is in the works at Netflix, Variety reports. The last season of the chilling drama, known for seeming to predict events caused by advances in technology, premiered in June 2019. Three years later, and we’re gearing up for Season 6 of the disturbing show.

All that’s known about this run of Black Mirror so far is that it’ll have more episodes than Season 5, which had just three installments and starred Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, and Miley Cyrus. Apparently this season will be even more cinematic in nature, with each episode/installment treated like a short film (with super high production value).

A lot has happened since Black Mirror last premiered. Two years ago, series creator Charlie Brooker told the U.K.’s Radio Times magazine, “At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

Whether we have enough distance from the past few years that we can begin to laugh, or it’s simply time to dive back into stories that examine how the acceleration of evolution could bring about our eventual demise, Black Mirror will once again be our creepy reflection.