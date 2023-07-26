Blackpink To Sell Exclusive Merch At An NYC Pop-Up This Summer

After nearly a year of being on the road and filling out stadiums around the world, Blackpink will finally wrap up their wildly successful Born Pink World Tour this August.

The fabulous four-piece is set take over stadiums in New Jersey, Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Los Angeles one last time as part of their extended Born Pink Encore run. To mark the occasion, they’re also opening pop-up shops in those respective areas, including one in New York City, where fans will be able to buy exclusive merch that can’t be found anywhere else.

The Born Pink Pop-Up Experience lands in NYC on August 9 and runs through August 12, taking over the storefront at 541 W. 25th Street. Presented by American Express, the store will feature exclusive merch designed by the Japanese graphic artist VERDY, who also serves as the artistic director of the global pop-up experience.

Per a press release, the limited-edition merch collection includes premium T-shirts, hoodies, hats, and accessories, and will also feature New York-exclusive styles. Everyone who purchases merch will also leave with a limited-edition, VERDY-designed tote bag while supplies last, courtesy of American Express.

American Express cardholders will get special perks at the pop-up, too, including early access to the pop-up every day and the ability to bring a guest, access to purchase a VERDY-designed T-shirt, stickers, and access to a fast checkout lane.

Japanese graphic design artist VERDY is the mind behind the exclusive merch.

The Born Pink Pop-Up experience hosted its first event in London this past June, and will also have a location in L.A. this summer in addition to NYC. Blackpink is scheduled to play New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on Saturday, August 12.

See the pop-up store’s operating hours below: