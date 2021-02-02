Charli XCX Shared A Heartfelt Tribute To SOPHIE

On January 30, 2021, legendary electronic producer SOPHIE passed away at the age of 34 in a tragic accident. Since then, fans and friends of the forward-thinking musician have been expressing their grief over her death on social media. Artists who worked with or knew SOPHIE, including Rihanna, Vince Staples, Arca, Christine and the Queens, Shamir and so many more, shared fond memories of working together over the weekend. But one voice was notably absent — frequent SOPHIE collaborator and close friend, Charli XCX.

Both from Britain, the two artists had a close friendship, and fans even started a hashtag to comfort Charli in the wake of the loss. Now, the How I'm Feeling Now singer has shared her feelings about SOPHIE's passing on social media.

"It's really hard for me to sum up the special connection I felt with such an amazing person who completely changed my life," she wrote. "There are so many memories, so many small details, so many different views and incredible feelings and stories. It's impossible to summarize the journey I went on with Sophie. Even the most insignificant things felt enormous. I can't explain how I feel and I can't encapsulate what a unique person she was in one small social media post. I will honor Sophie in my own time personally, in my grief, through my memories, through my work, through writing things only I will read."

She continued, "But for now, all I can [sic] is that I will miss her terribly; her smile, her laugh, her dancing in the studio, her gentle inquisitive voice, her cutting personality, her ability to command a room without even trying, her incredible vision and mind. She taught me so much about myself without even realizing. I wish I had told her more how special she was, not just her music, but her as a person. I love you and I will never forget you Sophie."

SOPHIE and Charli's relationship extended deeply into work; SOPHIE produced Charli's groundbreaking 2016 Vroom Vroom EP, and the two collaborated on Charli's songs "Roll With Me," "Lipgloss," and "Out Of My Head," catapulting hyperpop into the future.