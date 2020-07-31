To reiterate Chloe x Halle's own words in NYLON's July It Girl interview, the bar has been set. The sister duo prove yet again what forces they are — when it comes to vocals, choreography, cohesion, and literally anything else — this time with their captivating live performance of "Do It" for the 2020 GLAAD Awards ceremony. And they did it all the while dressed up as the Spice Girls.

The Bailey sisters teamed up with drag queens Naomi Smalls, Mayhem, and Vanessa Vanjie to complete the performance — Halle as Posh Spice, Chloe as Scary Spice, Smalls as Ginger Spice, Mayhem as Baby Spice, and Vanjie as Sporty Spice. They took over luxe and glittering interiors over at NYC's The Chapel At The Abby, an iconic gay institution, for the performance.

Though this is still a quarantine-timed live-performance, mind you, there is no haphazard styling, technical difficulties, or half-hearted singing to be found here! If it wasn't plainly obvious that Chloe and Halle were indeed singing live — and beautifully at that — the whole tableau could've been polished enough to be a music video. And that's what a degree from the Beyoncé School of Media gets you!

Chloe x Halle released their acclaimed second studio album, Ungodly Hour, in June. Along with its more mature sound and aesthetic, the project also found the duo deliver their most vulnerable writing yet. "In the beginning, we [held back] a little bit, but then we were like ‘screw this, we’re going to bare our souls and our hearts," Chloe told NYLON.

Watch their performance for "Do It" below.