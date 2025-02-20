NYLON It Girl Coco Jones Announces Her Debut Album

She’s “very decisive, very opinionated, and very, very choosy” — and now she’s got her first full-length album under her belt.

Although NYLON’s March 2024 It Girl Coco Jones told us she hoped a new project would arrive by the end of that summer, she’ll finally be ready ready to share it with the world in a matter of months, the artist announced on Feb. 21. Titled Why Not More, the followup to 2022’s What I Didn’t Tell You, will officially arrive April 25.

From what we can tell, Why Not More will likely speak to the same themes of leveling up without compromise that Jones discussed in her NYLON profile. “I think my debut EP version of myself was ‘I don't know, y’all tell me,’” she told NYLON. “‘I don’t know what should be on this album. I don’t know what it should be called. I don’t know what I should wear.’ But so much has changed in my personal life and in my work dynamic with people that I’m like, ‘OK, I’ve got to know.’ Because if not me, then who’s going to tell me who I'm supposed to be? It has to come from me because I’m the only consistent thing here.”

Jones did also reveal that the album will feature “songs I’ll carry for the rest of my life,” so get ready. Pre-order opens at 6 p.m. EST.