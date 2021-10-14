Kesha Will Investigate The Supernatural In Her New Show, 'Conjuring Kesha'

Kesha is taking a momentary break from music to work on a new project. Following the success of her supernatural podcast Kesha and the Creepies, the singer-songwriter is diving further into the unknown. She’s currently set to executive produce and star in a paranormal documentary series that explores the supernatural realm through “mysterious adventures.” The series, Conjuring Kesha, has been green-lit for six one-hour episodes on Discovery+.

“Over the course of my life, I’ve always been drawn to the supernatural and the spiritual realm. Making music I’ve felt was a cosmic connection between my soul and something bigger than me that I couldn't explain,” Kesha said of the upcoming series.

“On this new show, I will bring along my friends to some of the most mysterious paranormal hotspots to explore with me,” she continued. “We will explore life's great mysteries and aim to catch something never-before seen on camera. My hope is to show that the supernatural isn't just the thing of myths and fables. We’re embarking on a spiritual and cosmic exploration. Come with me to experience it all.” The singer also tweeted about the new series, and posted a photo of the cover-art with the caption “Surprise, I’m so beyond excited!”

Conjuring Kesha is set to premiere sometime next year on the streaming platform. Matthew Butler, the general manager of Paranormal Streaming Content at Discovery, recently expressed his excitement about the project. “We are huge fans of Kesha’s supernatural podcast, and we are excited to partner with her to turn her love of all things unexplained into a new series,” he said. “We know her natural inquisitive nature and sense of adventure will radiate off the screen and we can’t wait to see her — and her famous friends — in action.”

Kesha did claim to have had sex with a ghost back in 2012 — so honestly, it all tracks.

The project comes on the heels of Demi Lovato’s recently launched spooky-documentary series on Peacock. Per the log-line, Unidentified With Demi, “brings viewers on a road trip in search of definitive answers to some of the biggest questions about extraterrestrial life.” Butler did note the friends Kesha brings along are fellow famous people, so maybe, if we’re lucky, a crossover episode is in the works.