'Conversations With Friends' Debuts First Trailer Filled With Love Triangles

After the breakout success of BBC Three and Hulu’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People in 2020, it’s no surprise that the platforms are adapting the Irish writer’s other bestselling novel about millennials sleeping together, Conversations With Friends.

The project was announced last year, and a new trailer for the series is finally here. The TV show follows the story of a young college student navigating relationships and her place in the world, as she confronts her own history and vulnerabilities. The cast features Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane, Jemima Kirke, and Joe Alwyn (aka Taylor Swift’s boyfriend). Filmmaker Lenny Abrahamson and co-writer Alice Birch return from Normal People to take on this latest Rooney project.

Oliver will star as lead Frances, the 21-year-old college student who is "observant, cerebral, and sharp.” American Honey star Lane plays her "self-assured, outspoken, and compelling" best friend, Bobbi. The pair used to date, but broke up three years ago and are now "virtually inseparable and perform spoken word poetry together in Dublin."

Kirke (who you may remember as the Girls scene-stealer or from Sex Education’s Season 3) plays Melissa, "an older writer, who is fascinated by [Frances and Bobbi]," and Alwyn, who recently starred in The Favourite, plays a “handsome but reserved actor.”

Per a press release, Conversations with Friends follows Frances "as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time." While performing at one of their spoken word poetry shows, Frances and Bobbi meet Melissa, and eventually, start to spend time with the writer and her husband. "While Melissa and Bobbi flirt with each other openly, Nick and Frances embark on an intense secret affair that is surprising to them both. Soon the affair begins to test the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to reconsider her sense of self, and the friendship she holds so dear."

Conversations With Friends will debut on Hulu and BBC Three in May, with all 12 episodes dropping that month. Watch the first trailer below: