One Of 2020's Most Hotly Anticipated Games Also Has The Best Soundtrack

Just in case you don't have an avid gamer in your life, I'm here to tell you that Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most highly-anticipated gaming releases of the year. But you don't have to pick up gaming as a hobby to enjoy the dystopian hellscape of the fictional Night City — the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack is absolutely stacked and perfect to score the remaining days of 2020 and beyond. The game's developers finally dropped new details regarding the behemoth two-volume official soundtrack, which features original music from Grimes, SOPHIE, Shygirl, Run The Jewels, HEALTH, and more.

What's great about the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack is that every artist takes on wild pseudonyms to fully flesh out the dystopian fantasy. SOPHIE and Shygirl perform as the duo Clockwork Venus, while Grimes is perfectly cast as “a hugely popular pop star in the Cyberpunk universe” named Lizzy Wizzy. Band names like Gorgon Madonna, Homeschool Dropouts, and Bacillus really set the vibe, which is of course, pure chaos. As reported by Pitchfork, the game's soundtrack will be accessible in-game via radio stations à la Grand Theft Auto V.

After multiple development delays, Cyberpunk 2077 is officially landing on December 10. The soundtracks are set to follow shortly after, with Volume One on December 11 and Volume Two on December 18. See the complete soundtrack below, including each artist's cyberpunk persona to boot.

VOLUME ONE

Run The Jewels (Yankee And The Brave) – “No Save Point” SOPHIE / Shygirl (Clockwork Venus) – “BM” Le Destroy (The Bait) – “Kill Kill” Yugen Blakrok (Gorgon Madonna) – “Metamorphosis” Konrad Oldmoney (7 Facas) – “Dinero” (Feat. Cerbeus) Deadly Hunta / Maro Music (Footage Missing) – “When It’s War’ The Armed (Homeschool Dropouts) – “Night City Aliens” Converge (Shattered Void) – “I Won’t Let You Go” Aligns (Rubicones) – “Friday Night Fire Fight” Tomb Mold (Bacillus) – “Adaptive Manipulator” Deafkids (Tainted Overlord) – “Selva Pulsátil”

VOLUME TWO