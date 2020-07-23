Demi Lovato Announces Engagement With Beach Photos

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich's romance is heading beyond the confines of quarantine. The 27-year-old pop star announced her engagement to the Young and the Restless actor after approximately four months of dating. Lovato shared a series of beautiful photos from when Ehrich popped the question, including a very sweet caption about their love. "I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all," she wrote. "You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself."

Ehrich proposed as the couple strolled along the shore in Malibu while photographer Angelo Kritikos lurked among the rocks to capture the moment. Luckily, Lovato had freshly manicured red acrylics to perfectly complement her massive diamond engagement ring. According to People, Ehrich knew almost right away that he wanted to marry Lovato, and had a custom engagement ring ready to go after two months.

The two are clearly very much in love, as evidenced by Ehrich's gushing words about his bride-to-be: "You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. Here’s to forever baby."