Yes, Dolly Parton Helped With The COVID-19 Vaccine

I don't care, I'll say it straight: Dolly Parton has one of the purest hearts on this earth. The country singer has given us so much over her decades-long career, and now her latest achievement is providing crucial research to the development of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

Eagle-eyed readers caught how The New England Journal of Medicine thanked the Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund in Moderna's "Funding and Disclosure" section, and preliminary reports show that Parton donated $1 million to Nashville's Vanderbilt University where researchers were involved in the Moderna trials.

Parton's donation was announced back in April. “Dolly’s amazing generosity is a source of inspiration and will have a lasting impact on the battle against COVID-19," said Vanderbilt University Medical Center president and CEO Jeff Balser at the time of the donation. "She cares so much about helping others and we are very grateful for her ongoing support. These funds will help us complete promising research that can benefit millions in their battle with the virus.”

Parton, of course, was as humble as it gets about her impact on curing the deadly virus: “What better time right now — we need this. I felt like this was the time for me to open my heart and my hand, and try to help.”