As a longtime Disney star, Dove Cameron is used to having all eyes on her — and that’s not changing anytime soon, thanks to her very buzzy new role as Bubbles on The CW’s upcoming live-action version of The Powerpuff Girls. By the time the first day of shooting the pilot had wrapped, paparazzi photos of Cameron and co-stars Chloe Bennet and Yana Perrault dressed in the cartoon signature shades of blue, green, and pink had hit the internet. Between the nostalgia factor and a super-secret script penned by Diablo Cody, everyone is clamoring for a sneak peek.

“Diablo's vision for it is so crazy,” Cameron told NYLON earlier this month while discussing her latest single “Lazy Baby.” “I can't tell you too much about it, but it is so exactly what you would want. It's mental.” The show details may be hush-hush for now, but until then, Cameron opened up on plenty of other topics while taking the NYLON 19, from preparing for her first date ever to her not-so-small crush on Gwen Stefani.

1. What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? I’m a Capricorn with a Scorpio moon. I never used to believe in it, but I’ve seen too much weird patterning and now I’m pretty much convinced of it.

2. Do you believe in ghosts (and have you ever seen one)? I believe that energy never ceases to exist, it just takes on different forms. So, yes, I would say I believe in spirits. But not in the commercial way.

3. What’s your go-to drink order? (And if it's boozy, what’s your go-to hangover cure?) I don’t usually drink! I bet I drink four to five times a year. My daily coffee order is a venti iced Americano with light ice, black. But if I am on a night out, I’ll almost always go for something bubbly. Or an espresso martini.

4. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? That’s a crazy hard one! Maybe Amy Winehouse, Sleigh Bells, and Polo & Pan. And I’d open.

5. What's a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? Staying up all night. Sleeping gets in my way. But I’ve come to accept that it’s necessary.

6. Describe your worst date in three words. I’ve never been on a real date! I’ve only dated two people and I fell in love with them at work. But I have my first real date tomorrow, so I’ll let you know how that goes.

7. What was the last DM you received? Flirty emojis from my friend Claudia Sulewski. It’s nice to flirt with your friends.

8. What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? My first concert was Gwen Stefani when I was 8. I wore red lipstick, and all I could think was, “Wow, I am breathing the same air as Gwen Stefani!” I think I was a little more than in love with her.

9. What was your teenage AIM screen name? What lyrics would make up your AIM away message today? RandomRemark777. What a weird kid. And probably, “she’s touring the facility, and picking up slack.” “Short Skirt Long Jacket” is my character theme song.

10. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? Coconut oil. Cure all.

11. What is your go-to breakup song. “Lazy Baby” by Dove Cameron

12. What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? None of it! I hope I burned it.

13. What is one question you never want to be asked again? Where’s your twin?

14. What reality show would you like to star on? RuPaul’s Drag Race! My life goal.

15. What is your best beauty tip or trick? Less is more, but more is more fun.

16. What is your go-to coffee order? Venti iced Americano, light ice, no sugar or cream. Twice a day.

17. What is your favorite fast food restaurant? Dick’s Burgers in Seattle! Tiniest chain you’ll ever find. Me and my dad’s favorite place growing up. Childhood nostalgia.

18. What is your favorite meme? I know I’m lame but I don’t think I have one. I’m not really an internet person as much as people might think. I never know what the f*ck is going on.