Premiere: DreamDoll Drops "Ah Ah Ah" Video Featuring Fivio Foreign

DreamDoll's inescapable "Ah Ah Ah" has been everywhere this summer. The genre-bending drill track is straight to the point, with the Bronx-born artist (and former Love And Hip Hop: New York star) tapping Brooklyn's own rising drill rapper Fivio Foreign to deliver a feature.

The visuals for the chart-topping track, premiering exclusively on NYLON below, capture the raw energy of New York's drill scene. Dream and Fivio drop bars at a neon lit warehouse party, a nod to the underground that birthed the drill genre.

“My goal with 'Ah Ah Ah' was to shine light on New York’s drill scene, and I am hoping the video can capture the rawness that is embodied with drill music," DreamDoll said. "Working with Fivio Foreign was dope and we had so much fun shooting this video. I'm hoping 'Ah Ah Ah' can bring energy and be a track that everyone can get lit to right now with their own quarantine families."

Drill music has been taking over New York City this summer, with the untimely passing of Pop Smoke only cementing the city's love of the sound.

Watch the video for "Ah Ah Ah" below: