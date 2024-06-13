An haute joaillerie Viennese ball earlier this month might’ve been the last time frequent collaborators Elle Fanning and Sofia Coppola were photographed together, but now, NYLON is exclusively breaking the news of their latest project: a campaign “vignette” for The House of Suntory’s Roku Gin.

In support of the distiller’s “Come Alive with the Seasons” messaging, which invites gin drinkers to experience the best of every season, Coppola and Fanning have teamed up on a short film in which the latter plays the archetypical dinner-party host, tucking a flower behind her ear and sparkling at the camera with the oblique energy of Elizabeth Taylor in her White Diamonds perfume ads.

“It is amazing to be partnering with The House of Suntory’s Roku Gin,” Fanning said in a press release. “Their commitment to craftsmanship, nature, and attention to detail is why Roku Gin is inspiring. And working alongside my friend Sofia again to showcase the beautiful concept of shun [the moment when nature is at its peak in vibrancy and vitality] through our Roku Gin ‘Come Alive with the Seasons’ campaign vignette has been particularly special to me.” (For reference, Roku’s unique flavor profile combines six Japanese botanicals — including sakura flower and leaf, sencha, Gyokuro, sansho pepper, and yuzu peel — with eight traditional gin botanicals.)

See the visuals below, and contemplate how you’re going to channel that life-of-the-party energy this, shall we call it, highly social summer.