Hold Onto Your Berets! 'Emily In Paris' Will Return For A Second Season

Calling all ringardes! Your prayers have been answered: Netflix's smash hit Emily in Paris has been renewed for a second season.

The renewal comes as no surprise, considering how the internet went berserk over Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, as she tries to make her bootlicking corporate ways mesh with her new Parisian life. The frothy work-adjacent comedy created by Sex and the City's Darren Star offered camp, endless hot people, an opportunity to fully turn off our brains, and a little thing called je nais se quois. What's not to j'adore?

Netflix announced the renewal though a "memo" from Emily's French boss at the Parisian luxury marketing firm Savoir, Sylvie, and it's just as charming and equally catty as you'd expect from the character, played Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu. "Despite her overconfident manner and lack of prior experience in luxury goods marketing, she has nonetheless managed to charm some of our hard-to-impress clients during her short time at Savoir," reads the note. "Call it Bonne chance, or American ingenuity —I'm leaning towards the former— her results are impressive. We love having Emily in Paris! But please don't let her know that."

Season one ended with a love triangle between Emily, her hot chef neighbor Gabriel, and his girlfriend, who happens to be one of Emily's only friends in Paris. It's good this American gets to stay in Paris — she's got some juicy messes to clean up.