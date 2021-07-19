Emo Nite Is Hosting A Three-Day Event Headlined By Avril Lavigne

Grab your eyeliner and hair gel girlies (and maybe some tissues), because you’re not going to want to miss this!

Emo Nite Los Angeles just created a new, three-day, travel experience for its fans. The event is a music festival in Las Vegas, featuring the genre's biggest stars. According to a release, the concert “will bring together emo, punk, and alternative music lovers from across the country to celebrate a shared love of all things heavy and emotional.” Emo Nite was reportedly founded on the “core ethos” of uniting music fans — and what better way to do so than with a weekend long party?

Along with traditional performances, Emo Nite will also include parties and “resort takeovers” at Daylight Beach Club, AREA15, Sahara Nightclub, and The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas.

Keep reading for a breakdown of the event, how to buy tickets, and COVID policies.

The Emo Nite Lineup

Emo Nite has an impressive lineup of pop-punk stars, catering to audiences young and old. The event will feature classics like Avril Lavigne and MOD SUN, along with new chart-toppers like Travis Barker. The corresponding dates for their performances have not been released, so you’ll have to stay tuned for the full schedule. In the meantime, read on for their full list of performers from A to Z.

3OH!3

Captain Cuts

Carolesdaughter

Mayday Parade

MOD SUN

Royal & the Serpent

Sleeping With Sirens

The Maine

Travis Barker

Emo Nite Dates & Location

The concert will take place over the course of three days - from October 14th to the 17th - in Los Vegas, Nevada. According to the event’s website, parties and shows will occur “All night, every night,” so come prepared.

How To Buy Emo Nite Tickets

Emo Nite is currently offering a variety of ticket options and vacation packages. Early bird pricing starts at $399, with the option to put down a $30 deposit and pay a monthly fee. Interested buyers can visit the “packages,” page for more information about tickets, the upcoming itineraries, and party passes.

Emo Nite COVID-19 Policy

The event is currently offering a COVID-19 money back guarantee, that refunds 100% of the ticket price if the event is cancelled or rescheduled due to the pandemic.

Visit Emo Nites FAQ page for more details about the event.