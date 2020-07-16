Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2020

August is around the corner which means Netflix announced its summertime drops. The streaming giant has you covered when it comes to television, films, and documentaries, offering up a wide range of entertainment to make you forget that your summer vacations have all been cancelled.

Even though Netflix just released season 2 of their sleeper reality hit Selling Sunset, it's not waiting around and will let season 3 out into the world. The series, which follows glamorous real estate agents selling even more glamorous multi-million Los Angeles homes, packs in a ton of drama and is definitely not one to skip. Netflix adds to the superhero canon with Project Power, a new series starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback about a pill with some freaky side effects: superpowers. Additionally on the TV front, the first part of Lucifer season 5 will be available, jumping right back into the action as Lucifer returns back from Hell, only something's afoot.

The tried and true theme of high school dance takes center stage with the Netflix original film Work It, but if your craving something darker, there's Unknown Origins, the Spanish Netflix Original movie about cops who team up with local nerds to track down a superhero-copycat killer. The documentary feature John Was Trying to Contact Aliens seems to balance reality with the supernatural, following man on the hunt for extraterrestrial life, only to find love instead.

See everything coming to the streaming service in June below.

August 1

Killing Hasseloff

My Perfect Landing (Season 1)

Power Players (Season 2)

Rogue Warfare: The Hunt

Super Monsters: The New Class

Toradora! (Season 1)

August 4

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning

Nasha Natasha

The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 4)

The Rain (Season 3)

August 7

Berlin, Berlin: Lolle on the Run

High Seas / Alta Mar

Selling Sunset (Season 3)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space

The New Legends of Monkey (Season 2)

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Limited Series)

Word Party Songs (Season 1)

Work It

August 10

The Big Show Show (Special Episode)

August 14

Project Power

The Great Heist (Season 1)

August 20

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens

August 21

Lucifer (Season 5 – Part 1)

August 28