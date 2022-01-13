‘Inventing Anna,’ ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ & More Coming To Netflix In February 2022

This time of year, we can all expect to spend more time indoors, and thankfully Netflix has us covered. Next month they’re releasing a new slate of options that everyone will love. From romcoms, to comedies, and international stories — the streamer is prepared to keep us company all month long.

On February 1st we are finally getting a second season of Raising Dion. The series follows a mother who discovers her son’s supernatural abilities, and has to protect him from being exploited. A couple weeks later Shonda Rhimes highly-anticipated miniseries, Inventing Anna will be released. Per the log-line, the crime-drama follows a journalist tasked with investigating Anna Delvey and her New York crime spree.

A new rom-com premieres on February 14th, right in time for Valentine's day. Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire is an Italian original-series based on Marco Missiroli’s novel of the same name. Over the course of six episodes, a young couple grapples with a potential betrayal.

Kanye West declares himself a genius in Jeen-yuhs, a three-part documentary series about West’s life that will premiere at Sundance.

Keep reading to see what else is coming to Netflix in February.

Feb 1st

Countdown (2019)

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 4) - Netflix Original

My Best Friend Anne Frank (2021) - Netflix Original

New Year’s Eve (2011)

Raising Dion (Season 2) - Netflix Original

That’s My Boy (2012)

The Lucky One (2012)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

February 2nd

Dark Desire (Season 2) - Netflix Original series

MeatEater (Season 10, Part 2) - Netflix Original documentary-series

The Tinder Swindler (2022) - Netflix Original documentary

February 3rd

Finding Ola (Season 1) - Netflix Original

Kid Cosmic (Season 3) - Netflix Original

February 4th

Sweet Magnolias (Season 2) - Netflix original

Through My Window / A través de mi ventana (2022) - Netflix Original

February 5th

Ridley Jones (Season 3) - Netflix Original

February 8th

Love Is Blind: Japan (Season 1) - Netflix Original

February 9th

Catching Killers (Season 2) - Netflix Original

February 11th

Bigbug (2022) - Netflix Original

Inventing Anna - Netflix Original Series

February 14th

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire (Season 1) - Netflix Original

Fishbowl Wives (Season 1) - Netflix Original

February 16th

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Season 1 – Episode 1) - Netflix Original

Secrets of Summer / Cielo Grande (Season 1) - Netflix Original

February 18th

Space Force (Season 2) - Netflix Original

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) - Netflix Original

February 23rd

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Season 1 – Episode 2) - Netflix Original

February 25th