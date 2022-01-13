Entertainment
‘Inventing Anna,’ ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ & More Coming To Netflix In February 2022
Here’s everything hitting the streaming platform next month.
This time of year, we can all expect to spend more time indoors, and thankfully Netflix has us covered. Next month they’re releasing a new slate of options that everyone will love. From romcoms, to comedies, and international stories — the streamer is prepared to keep us company all month long.
On February 1st we are finally getting a second season of Raising Dion. The series follows a mother who discovers her son’s supernatural abilities, and has to protect him from being exploited. A couple weeks later Shonda Rhimes highly-anticipated miniseries, Inventing Anna will be released. Per the log-line, the crime-drama follows a journalist tasked with investigating Anna Delvey and her New York crime spree.
A new rom-com premieres on February 14th, right in time for Valentine's day. Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire is an Italian original-series based on Marco Missiroli’s novel of the same name. Over the course of six episodes, a young couple grapples with a potential betrayal.
Kanye West declares himself a genius in Jeen-yuhs, a three-part documentary series about West’s life that will premiere at Sundance.
Keep reading to see what else is coming to Netflix in February.
Feb 1st
- Countdown (2019)
- Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 4) - Netflix Original
- My Best Friend Anne Frank (2021) - Netflix Original
- New Year’s Eve (2011)
- Raising Dion (Season 2) - Netflix Original
- That’s My Boy (2012)
- The Lucky One (2012)
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)
February 2nd
- Dark Desire (Season 2) - Netflix Original series
- MeatEater (Season 10, Part 2) - Netflix Original documentary-series
- The Tinder Swindler (2022) - Netflix Original documentary
February 3rd
- Finding Ola (Season 1) - Netflix Original
- Kid Cosmic (Season 3) - Netflix Original
February 4th
- Sweet Magnolias (Season 2) - Netflix original
- Through My Window / A través de mi ventana (2022) - Netflix Original
February 5th
- Ridley Jones (Season 3) - Netflix Original
February 8th
- Love Is Blind: Japan (Season 1) - Netflix Original
February 9th
- Catching Killers (Season 2) - Netflix Original
February 11th
- Bigbug (2022) - Netflix Original
- Inventing Anna - Netflix Original Series
February 14th
- Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire (Season 1) - Netflix Original
- Fishbowl Wives (Season 1) - Netflix Original
February 16th
- Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Season 1 – Episode 1) - Netflix Original
- Secrets of Summer / Cielo Grande (Season 1) - Netflix Original
February 18th
- Space Force (Season 2) - Netflix Original
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) - Netflix Original
February 23rd
- Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Season 1 – Episode 2) - Netflix Original
February 25th
- Vikings: Valhalla (Season 1) - Netflix Original