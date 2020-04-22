Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In May 2020

Another month means a whole new batch of TV shows and movies for you to dive into on Netflix. And with quarantine still going strong, the streaming service is more aware now than ever how desperate we are for more distractions. Thankfully, they have used this information for good, and in May, they will deliver over 100 new pieces of content — including feature films, documentaries, dramas, comedies, standup specials, interactive episodes, and even a live concert courtesy of The Politician's Ben Platt.

Among the new TV offerings are Hollywood, Ryan Murphy and Janet Mock's new miniseries that reimagines Hollywood's Golden Age; the second season of Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini's dramedy Dead to Me; Oscar winner Damien Chazelle's jazz club musical miniseries The Eddy; Spanish-language dramedy Valeria, which appears to share some crucial DNA with ensemble classics like Girls and Sex and the City; Kimmy vs. The Reverend, the upcoming Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special; The Big Flower Fight, a reality competition series for florists and sculptors; and Space Force, the next comedy team-up to emerge from the minds of The Office creators Steve Carrell and Greg Daniels. On the other hand, if you're desperate for some new standup comedy in your life, get ready for 23 Hours to Kill, Jerry Seinfeld's latest special, and Douglas, the new special from Nanette wunderkind Hannah Gadsby.

For the cinephiles out there, Netflix is blessing us with the first and second Back to the Future (but not the third); the original 1971 classic Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, as well as its modern reimagining starring Johnny Depp, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; Judd Apatow's hilarious Fun with Dick and Jane, which stars Jim Carrey and Téa Leoni as a formerly wealthy couple pushed into crime; the triple Oscar-winning classic The Curious Case of Benjamin Button; Kate Beckinsale's Underworld trilogy; The Half of It, a new queer coming-of-age story from the mind of Alice Wu; and The Lovebirds, a rom-com starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani that was originally slated to debut in theaters earlier this month but couldn't because of COVID-19.

See everything coming to the streaming service in May below.

May 1st

All Day and a Night (Netflix Film)

Almost Happy (Netflix Original)

Get In (Netflix Film)

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy (Netflix Family)

The Half Of It (Netflix Film)

Hollywood (Netflix Original)

Into the Night (Netflix Original)

Medici: The Magnificent Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Mrs. Serial Killer (Netflix Film)

Reckoning: Season 1 (Exclusively on Netflix)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

I Am Divine

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Material

Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun: Season 1

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

May 4th

Arctic Dogs

May 5th

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix Comedy Special)

May 6th

Workin Moms: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

May 7th

Scissor Seven: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

May 8th

18 regali (Netflix Film)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Netflix Family)

Dead to Me: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Eddy (Netflix Original)

The Hollow: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Valeria (Netflix Original)

May 9th

Charmed: Season 2

May 11th

Bordertown: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (Netflix Documentary)

Trial By Media (Netflix Documentary)

May 12th

True: Terrific Tales (Netflix Family)

Unbreakable Kimmiy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix Interactive Special)

May 13th

The Wrong Missy (Netflix Film)

May 14th

Riverdale: Season 4

May 15th

Chichipatos (Netflix Original)

District 9

I Love You, Stupid (Netflix Film)

Inhuman Resources (Netflix Original)

Magic for Humans: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 (Netflix Family)

White Lines (Netflix Original)

May 16th

La reina de Indias y el conquistador (Netflix Original)

Public Enemies

United 93

May 17th

Soul Surfer

May 18th

The Big Flower Fight (Netflix Original)

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix Comedy Special)

Sweet Magnolias (Netflix Original)

Trumbo

May 20th

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall (Netflix Documentary)

The Flash: Season 6

Rebelion de los Godinez (Netflix Film)

May 22nd

Control Z (Netflix Original)

History 101 (Netflix Original)

Just Go With It

The Lovebirds (Netflix Film)

Selling Sunset: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series Season 2 (Netflix Original)

May 23rd

Dynasty: Season 3

May 25th

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

Uncut Gems

May 26th

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix Comedy Special)

May 27th

I’m No Longer Here (Netflix Film)

The Lincoln Lawyer

May 28th

Dorohedoro (Netflix Anime)

La corazonada (Netflix Film)

May 29th

Space Force (Netflix Original)

Somebody Freed Phil: Season 3 (Netflix Documentary)

May 31st