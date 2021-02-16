Anna Sorokin, Fresh Out Of Prison, Teases "Anna Delvey TV"

Anna Delvey is many things: a fake heiress, a grifter, a lower Manhattan It Girl, and soon, a renowned vlogger.

Upon her early release from prison on February 11, the new parolee — who's real name is Anna Sorokin — immediately logged online to release a stream of new tweets, Instagram photos, and blog posts. "I write better shit from a prison cell in a day than some of these bitches with fifty editors do in a year," read one of her first tweets. She is categorically not wrong!

Delvey has a vested interest in reclaiming control of her narrative — if everyone else is telling her story, why shouldn't the girl who lived it? She teased a new project titled Anna Delvey TV on Instagram, simply saying she was "doing her own thing."

"I'm just kind of filming everything I'm doing right now and I'm going to see what to do with it later," she elaborated in an interview with Insider. "I just got out of prison, like two days ago. So it's me like getting all this stuff from Sephora, me opening a bank account as soon as I get permission from my parole officer. I'm going to see my parole officer Tuesday for the first time. Things like that. It's a way to control what I want to tell."

Delvey gained notoriety after pretending she was a German heiress worth 60 million euros and scamming her way into Manhattan's elite society. She was convicted in 2019 of grand larceny for stealing $200,000 from businesses and for fraudulently trying to land a $22 million loan to launch a Manhattan art club.

Netflix reportedly paid Delvey $320,000 for the rights to her life story, but the majority of the funds went toward restitution. As far as Delvey is concerned, her entire case was very much exaggerated by state prosecutors. “I feel like it‘s an insult to my intelligence,” she said. “Like the whole case that the prosecutors created against me. They presented me as being this thirsty and greedy. I just had this vision. And it didn‘t work out.”