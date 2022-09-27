Hailey Bieber To Open Up About Her Marriage On 'Call Her Daddy'

Call Her Daddy’s next guest is none other than Hailey Bieber. The founder of Rhode Skin will appear on the show on Wednesday, September 28, to kick off the show's second season. And from the looks of things, she and Call Her Daddy host, Alex Cooper, are starting things off with a bang by diving into her widely criticized marriage to Justin Bieber.

In a teaser for the episode, Cooper and Bieber discussed the difficulties she’s faced while being married to a public figure. Cooper asks Bieber, “How has being married to someone with that level of fame impacted your identity?” After a brief pause, Bieber laughs and says, “Where do I start?”

The 25-year-old model married her husband in 2018 after a seemingly fraught on-again-off-again relationship. The couple started dating in 2015, then broke up for a couple of years — during which Justin was rumored to be back with his ex, Selena Gomez – before they got engaged and eventually tied the knot. While some were happy for the young duo, fans of Beiber and Gomez alleged that Hailey was to blame for their breakup and have harassed the star ever since.

“Your husband was in a very public relationship,” Cooper says in the Call Her Daddy clip. “People were obsessed with them being together. Were you ever with Justin, romantically, at the same time as her?” Bieber’s response does not provide a clear answer — it is just a teaser after all — but it did hint at a larger discussion about infidelity and the media’s hand in pushing relationship rumors.

“This is so crazy, I’ve literally never talked about this ever,” she says in the clip. “A lot of the hate and perpetuation comes from like, ‘Oh you stole him.’” Later Bieber explains that she wants to clear the air once and for all. “It's about people knowing the truth,” she says, referencing the scandal. “Because there is a truth.”

All will (hopefully) be revealed on Sept. 28. Until then, you can catch up on previous episodes of Call Her Daddy on Spotify.