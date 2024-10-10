It’s no secret Halsey has poured every ounce of herself into her new project The Great Impersonator, and her latest single is the ultimate proof of that. In “I Never Loved You,” the singer opens up about a chaotic relationship, which was further complicated by their health struggles.

Though predominantly about a relationship in decline, the verses of “I Never Loved You” focus on Halsey’s recent medical issues, a major theme in the Great Impersonator singles so far. In the opening lines, they sing:

They're cuttin' her up on the operatin' table, but it wasn't enough / The front desk pages, it's a call for the ages / They couldn't save her, they couldn't save her

When first teasing the new album, Halsey revealed she had been secretly dealing with lupus and a rare T-cell disorder for the past two years. They first detailed their arduous medical journey in the lead single, “The End.”

Although the song title “I Never Loved You” suggests a scathing tell-off, Halsey inverts the phrase’s meaning in the chorus:

I never loved you / I never loved you / I never loved you in vain

The final two words reveal the real love that Halsey felt for this partner. And while it’s unclear if Halsey is singing about a darker time with her fiancé Avan Jogia, it’s likelier that they were inspired by the split from their ex Alev Aydin — although it sounds like this person has since left the singer’s life, as she reminisces on how they “argued a lot” and encourages the ex to “take the money” and “get on a plane.”

Halsey also recounts an incident where her partner stranded her after seemingly getting exposed for cheating. Despite that, the singer reveals she might have forgiven this person had they stayed.

You drove off screamin' on the night you were caught / You left me standin' in the parkin' lot / I took off chasin' you down Route 22 / 'Cause you never listened, and I'm terrible too / You kept on drivin' far away from the issues / If you stopped, I would've kissed you

The Great Impersonator will be released Oct. 25.