Hayley Williams Leaks New Tour Dates

Hayley Williams just can’t stop leaking her own stuff. Back in July, the Paramore front-woman shared 17 new songs on her website, only to release the tracks on her third studio album Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party a month later. Now, she’s back with even more leaks — only this time, she’s teasing a whole tour.

On Nov. 7, hours after Williams racked up an impressive four nominations at the 2026 Grammys, the 36-year-old took to her website once again to announce the Hayley Williams At A Bachelorette Party tour. The announcement came in the form of a Windows XP browser, appropriately titled “tour.admat.jpg,” wherein the singer poses in a wedding gown covered in food and confetti as she toasts to no one with a shot glass. Per the graphic, Williams be on the road from March to June 2026, playing 27 shows across the U.S., Europe, and the U.K. with assistance from Water From Your Eyes and Snuggle.

Get Your Tickets

Williams announced on Nov. 10 that she’ll be testing out a new ticket-selling platform called Openstage to host a verified presale registration. Starting now, fans can sign up for the 24-hour presale registration period under the “Ticket Unlock” section on Williams’ website. Registered fans will receive an email by 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 13 with a “Ticket Unlock” code and an opportunity to purchase presale tickets for the tour.

Presale begins on Friday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

Find Your Tour Date