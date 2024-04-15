T-Pain & Lupe Fiasco Put On Their Best Shows At Coachella's Most Underrated Stage

During the day at Heineken House, the industrial fans encircling the dance floor emit a continuous stream of fine cool mist. When the wind blows — which it does often, as it seems the architects of this space have strategically positioned its location to catch the most of Coachella Valley’s breeze — a lush live wall of hundreds of plants and flowers rustle in the breeze. All over, attendants in silver Heineken bucket hats — resembling thimbles in the sun — keep the beers flowing, complete with squishy, free cozies. At Coachella, a festival defined by its heat and dust, Heineken House is an oasis.

For in-the-know Coachella-goers, this 21+ only, half-day lounge and half-stage destination has long been one of the Coachella’s best-kept secrets to escape the harsh, battleground of GA. But what’s been less covered is it’s unexpected strength as an official Coachella stage (it boasts three full days of its own programming including headliners). Tucked in the far northeast corner of the grounds, it’s easy to miss — and as the festival’s smallest venue by size (there’s a capacity of around 1000) and stage (the compact white platform is just tight enough to fit a performer, guitarist, and drummer), even easier to overlook. But over the first weekend of Coachella’s 2024 festival, Heineken House proved that they can do a lot with these limitations.

By day, you’d catch scenes from any great and well-worth-it day rager. Whenever I ducked under its reflective green roof, I’d catch women in mesh dresses swaying in the grass with a can of their latest low-carb beverage, Heineken Silver, in hand; attendees napping on the plentiful seating dotted around the garden; and friends playing DIY limbo with scarves. But it was during the evening, when the darty vibes hardened into real show-hour, that the real advantage of the House’s intimate courtyard really revealed itself.

On Friday night, the dance floor transformed into a makeshift rave as French house music legend Bob Sinclar led the crowd through a lively singalong of his hits “Love Generation” and “World Hold On.” On Saturday, T-Pain saw the tight-knit but energetic crowd as an opportunity to get goofy and let loose, playing one of his most entertaining sets where he moonwalked, bounced around, and obliged the crowd in a spontaneous encore. (I later learned that his performance nearly inciting a mob at the venue’s entrance after too many fans tried to get in.) Lupe Fiasco, who emerged for a rare live appearance, closed Sunday with a candid set of audience roasts (“You don’t look like you fasted for Ramadan,” ribbed the rapper to a fan); some surprising confessionals (He admitted to being allergic fog machine haze, and apologized for being “a bad performer”); and rare performances of his biggest songs including “Daydreamin’”and “Superstar.” For a rapper who generally tries to avoid the spotlight, the 90-minute set seemed like a rare opportunity to get to know him.

Amid the fleet of bigger-is-better stages at Coachella, Heineken House appears to know the value of what an intimate venue can offer in an often de-personalized and highly produced music festival experience — and for that, the festival’s most underrated stage deserves more consideration. And intimate doesn’t mean some fanfare can’t be expected: Towards the end of Fiasco’s show, Saturday night headliner Tyler, the Creator popped out for a few moments to the crowd’s rabid delight — because this is still Coachella after all.