14 Edgy Gifts For The Indie Sleaze Fan In Your Life

From rare band merch to disco pants galore.

Out of all the nostalgic trends to resurface in the last year, perhaps the most unexpected was the return of indie sleaze. Capturing that brief cultural and style time period between the turn-of-the-millennium and late ‘00s, indie sleaze gestures toward a specific subset of the “naughty aughts:” think of that time after MySpace and just before Tumblr: marinated eyeliner, flash photography, skinny scarves and jeans, all things American Apparel, and the slew of party photos documented on The Cobrasnake. In the grand scheme of things, indie sleaze could’ve just been a blip, and yet the intrigue and nostalgia for that time has never been higher.

For many people, indie sleaze also corresponds with the indie rock revival in New York City during the ‘00s, led by The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, LCD Soundsystem, and more — yet another arena where grime, grunge, and intentional messiness reigned supreme. Below, we’ve collected the best indie sleaze-core gifts to give this holiday season — from rare band merch to disco pants to indie sleaze make-up holy grail — so whether you’re attacking indie sleaze from a fashion, beauty, or music perspective, this list’s got you covered.

The Cobrasnake: Y2Ks Archive
Target

A retrospective coffee table book featuring the photographs of Mark Hunter, aka The Cobrasnake, is a must-have for any complete indie sleaze archive.

Cool It Down Limited Edition Opaque Yellow LP
Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The latest album from indie sleaze veterans Yeah Yeah Yeahs comes in a pleasing limited-edition mustard orange vinyl.

Mega Wayfarer
Ray-Ban

These chunky shades not only block out blinding camera flashes, but also come in an array of colors and lenses.

The Disco Pant
Los Angeles Apparel

The disco pant was part of the indie sleaze uniform in the mid-’00s, and you can still get the original at Los Angeles Apparel.

Ruby Woo
MAC

A very matte and vivid blue-red shade, MAC’s Ruby Woo was the lip to messily put on in the back of a taxi.

Sony DSC-W830 Digital Camera (Silver)
B&H

A true point-and-shoot digital camera with flash is the only way to accurately recreate the indie sleaze aesthetic.

Funhouse NYC, February 2002 (Print)
Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Reserve this gift for real indie sleaze heads: a signed print of Yeah Yeah Yeah’s backstage at the now-defunct Funhouse NYC, an early-aughts institution.

Long Slim Scarf - Leopard
Acne Studios

The signature indie sleaze skinny scarf gets a luxurious update by Acne.

Legendary Wear Velvet Kohl Eyeliner in Xtreme Black
Pat McGrath Labs

It’s not indie sleaze if it’s not smudged out in extreme black eyeliner. Pat McGrath’s Velvet Kohl Eyeliner delivers all the grunge without the grime.

Meet Me In The Bathroom: Rebirth and Rock and Roll in New York City 2001-2011
Amazon

An oral history of the real life indie sleaze scene that should be on every fan’s bookshelf.

Meet Me In The Bathroom (Poster)
Posteritati

Alternatively, the poster for the Meet Me In The Bathroom documentary, collaged together from photographs taken by Hedi Slimane, offers a bolder visual option.

The Night You Left Coasters
Coming Soon

Lean into the sleaze part of indie sleaze with these luxe illusion coasters.

Flyers — The Strokes
Cody Smyth

These real archival flyers from The Strokes’ earliest shows are a blast from the past.

Lincoln Park After Dark
OPI

A purple so dark it's almost black, OPI's Lincoln Park After Dark is the shade all the It Girls were wearing during indie sleaze’s heyday.