14 Edgy Gifts For The Indie Sleaze Fan In Your Life

Out of all the nostalgic trends to resurface in the last year, perhaps the most unexpected was the return of indie sleaze. Capturing that brief cultural and style time period between the turn-of-the-millennium and late ‘00s, indie sleaze gestures toward a specific subset of the “naughty aughts:” think of that time after MySpace and just before Tumblr: marinated eyeliner, flash photography, skinny scarves and jeans, all things American Apparel, and the slew of party photos documented on The Cobrasnake. In the grand scheme of things, indie sleaze could’ve just been a blip, and yet the intrigue and nostalgia for that time has never been higher.

For many people, indie sleaze also corresponds with the indie rock revival in New York City during the ‘00s, led by The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, LCD Soundsystem, and more — yet another arena where grime, grunge, and intentional messiness reigned supreme. Below, we’ve collected the best indie sleaze-core gifts to give this holiday season — from rare band merch to disco pants to indie sleaze make-up holy grail — so whether you’re attacking indie sleaze from a fashion, beauty, or music perspective, this list’s got you covered.