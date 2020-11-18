Jenna Lyons' New Show Looks Like 'The Rachel Zoe Project' Meets 'Queer Eye'

For years, Jenna Lyons was known as the über-fashionable, glasses-wearing visionary behind J.Crew. But starting on December 3rd, she will also be known as an enterprising entrepreneur and...a makeover guru? In HBO Max's upcoming docuseries Stylish With Jenna Lyons, the designer dives into a whole host of new projects — helping others find their inner beauty, outer beauty, and ideal home settings, and putting several young hopefuls to the test as they compete against each other for a coveted spot on her expansive team.

"Hi, I'm Jenna Lyons," the style icon says in the opening seconds of the trailer. "After 27 years at J.Crew, I've learned a few tricks so I want to be able to share them." And share them, she does. When Lyons isn't working on her own business ventures, the trailer shows the former J.Crew president giving life-changing style makeovers and invaluable fashion advice, crucial home renovations and exciting interior design upgrades, and even some words of wisdom for all your beauty and makeup needs.

From the looks of it, we can expect an interesting hybrid of The Rachel Zoe Project and Netflix's recently rebooted Queer Eye. As Jenna Lyons says, "I'm not just creating a business. I'm letting cameras follow me everywhere. I'm terrified...fucking terrified."

Described by HBO Max as "a refreshing mix of elevated documentary and formatted competition," Stylish with Jenna Lyons will follow the multi-hyphenate as she tackles a multitude of projects for her future business. Amongst them are "renovating her friend's Brooklyn townhouse, hosting mobile fashion makeovers, designing her new office, and launching LoveSeen — her fresh take on false lashes." The competition element will find Lyons, alongside her Chief-of-Staff Kyle DeFord and her longtime stylist Sarah Clary, testing a "a diverse group of creative associates, all vying for a life-changing spot in Jenna's growing team."

As part of Stylish's launch, Lyons has also created a virtual Instagram pop-up shop that will be open from November 26th through December 18th. Featuring "covetable, handpicked home, beauty, and fashion goods from local makers," the shop will "highlight Jenna's discerning point of view."

Sign me up and empty my bank account!

Check out the trailer below. Stylish With Jenna Lyons premieres December 3rd on HBO Max.