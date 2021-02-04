YouTube superstar JoJo Siwa shared more details about her coming out, and it's very heartwarming. Siwa, who recently confirmed that she's gay through posting a photo of herself wear a shirt emblazoned with "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever," came on The Tonight Show to chat with Jimmy Fallon about her new out era, and waxed loving about her girlfriend.

Siwa described how her "amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world” was actually the driving force in her coming out story. As Siwa tells it, she was filming a TikTok to Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" with the LGBTQ+ TikTokers Pride House and knew the collaboration would likely out her. She confided in her girlfriend on how she wanted to go for it and post a photo of her that all but confirmed her queer identity, and her girlfriend couldn't have been more supportive.

“She was super encouraging," recounts Siwa. "She was like, ‘Do it!’ and I was like, ‘Alright!’ and I did it … [then I went] back to FaceTiming with her.”

It's not only a sweet story, but also pretty monumental considering Siwa's 12.5 million subscribers on YouTube. “If I lost everything that I’ve created because of being myself and because of loving who I want to love, I don’t want it,” she said. “If I can’t love who I want to love, it’s one of the most important things to me.”

Watch Siwa and Fallon talk it through, below.