Sad girl fall has officially been renewed for sad girl winter, thanks to Kacey Musgraves' Starcrossed: Unveiled tour, her next U.S. headlining tour kicking off in January 2022.

The “Space Cowboy” singer is bringing the psychedelic heartbreak tunes of her highly-anticipated new album on the road in her first run of headlining of dates since wrapping up her Oh, What A World tour in October 2019, just before the pandemic, in support of her album Golden Hour.

Called Star-Crossed: Unveiled, the limited-15-city run will take Musgraves through most major cities in the country from Los Angeles to New York, kicking off on January 19 in Saint Paul, Minnesota — just in time to thaw our icy cold winter hearts! Musgraves will be joined by openers King Princess and MUNA, and, if the intricate world-building of all the album promo is any indication, the upcoming live shows will likely be an immersive, and unforgettable experience.

Below, everything you need to know about attending Star-Crossed: Unveiled from the full list of shows and how to buy tickets.

Star-Crossed: Unveiled tour dates

Musgraves’ U.S. tour in support of Star-Crossed kicks off January 19, 2022 in St. Paul, Minnesota and concludes at the Los Angeles Staples Center on Feburary 20. King Princess and MUNA will join her in the run of dates as her opening acts. See the full list of dates and cities below:

Jan 19 / Saint Paul, MN / Xcel Energy Center

Jan 20 / Chicago, IL / United Center

Jan 21 / Kansas City, MO / T-Mobile Center

Jan 23 / Cleveland, OH / Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Jan 24 / Toronto, ON / Scotiabank Arena

Jan 26 / Philadelphia, PA / Wells Fargo Center

Jan 27 / Boston, MA / TD Garden

Feb 3 / Washington DC / Capital One Arena

Feb 5 / New York, NY / Madison Square Garden

Feb 9 / Atlanta, GA / State Farm Arena

Feb 11 / Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena

Feb 14 / Dallas, TX / American Airlines Center

Feb 16 / Denver, CO / Ball Arena

Feb 19 / Oakland, CA / Oakland Arena

Feb 20 / Los Angeles, CA / STAPLES Center

How to buy Star-Crossed: Unveiled tickets

Pre-sale for tickets begins Wednesday September 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. ET. Register for early access at Musgraves’ website.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets beginning Thursday, September 2 at 10 a.m. local time, and ending Wednesday, September 8 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for everyone else go on sale Thursday, September 9 at 10 a.m. local time.